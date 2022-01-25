Coronavirus: 17,409 new cases, 98 deaths, 653 intubations

Greek health authorities announced 17,409 new coronavirus cases and 98 deaths on Tuesday. The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 653 intubated patients in Greece’s Intensive Care Units.

There are 525 unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated people intubated, with 128 patients being fully vaccinated.

The new cases were identified from 360,105 tests, with a positivity rate of 4.83%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, reported 4,065 new cases, while the northern port city of Thessaloniki registered 2,272.

The total number of cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,830,263, with a total of 22,852 deaths over the same period.