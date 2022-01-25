homeless-man-found-dead-in-central-thessaloniki-square

A homeless man was found dead in Aristetolous Square in central Thessaloniki at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to information from the scene, the man was found unconscious near the local police precinct. The police officer who approached the man immediately called for an ambulance and provided CPR to no avail.

The man was rushed to hospital where there were further unsuccessful efforts to resuscitate him. [With information from ERT]