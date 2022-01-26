blizzards-cause-hospital-disruptions

The severe weather front that swept across Attica also caused operational problems at hospitals, with many, mainly in the northern part of Athens, being difficult for both patients and staff to reach.

Indicatively on Monday, the roads leading to the Sismanogleio, a hospital exclusively for Covid-19 patients, were inaccessible and resulted in staff doing multiple shifts.

While the access issue to the Sismanogleio was rectified on Tuesday morning, the same could not be said about the Penteli Children’s Hospital, with problems persisting at least until noon.

Meanwhile, the Sotiria Hospital was faced with all sorts of problems on Monday evening. Firstly the kitchen department of the hospital was reportedly impossible to reach due to fallen trees blocking access, resulting in patients not receiving a full evening meal.

What’s more, the roads between the hospital’s buildings were closed, creating difficulties in the transfer of patients to different wings for examination or to undergo treatment. To make matters worse, the central heating did not work in some parts of the hospital. Health Minister Thanos Plevris insisted on Tuesday that most of the other hospitals were fully functional.

“Yesterday [Monday] the operation of the hospitals was normal. In Attica, the Thriasio, Asklipio, Erythros Stavros and Ippokrateio were on duty and operated normally, while efforts were made so that staff could be replaced at the end of each shift. Our priority is patients,” he told Skai Radio on Tuesday.

There were also reported irregularities in oxygen supplies to hospitals, since the vehicles that were supposed to make deliveries were trapped on the streets of Athens. Plevris said on Tuesday that “in consultation with the Fire Brigade and the Civil Protection Ministry,” the vehicles that were trapped were quickly released and the “hospitals had no shortages.”