One injured in Athens building explosion, fire

File photo.

One person was injured in central Athens Wednesday after an explosion sparked a fire and damaged a vacant building.

The man, 78, is said to be in serious condition. 

The powerful blast, which took place at 6.45 a.m. at a structure currently under renovation on Syngrou Avenue near the Temple of Olympian Zeus, damaged several nearby buildings.

Police have shut down traffic in the area.

The cause of the blast remains under investigation. 

“We don’t know what caused it yet, there is extended material damage, and a fire started,” a fire brigade official told Skai TV.

 

