Opposition batters government’s snowstorm response

Firemen shovel snow at a motorway as they try to free a vehicle trapped in snow after a snowstorm, in Athens, on Tuesday. [AP]

Greece’s leftist opposition has called for the government’s resignation over its poor reaction to Monday’s snowstorm that paralyzed parts of the capital, including a major highway connecting the capital with the city’s international airport, on Monday.

In a statement Wednesday, SYRIZA called for the resignations of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides, Transport Minister Kostas A. Karamanlis, Environment Minister Kostas Skrekas and government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou.

“There’s so many it would leave [Prime Minister Kyriakos] Mitsotakis without a cabinet, so why don’t they all just leave together and give the country a break?,” it said.

A cabinet meeting was scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.

[InTime News]
