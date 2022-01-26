NEWS

Blast in central Athens due to gas leak

[InTime News]

Early investigations by the Hellenic Fire Service have determined that the blast in central Athens on Wednesday morning was the result of a gas leak. A 78-year-old old resident of the building, who was injured during the explosion, said that there was a strong smell of gas and that ignition occurred when he turned a light switch.

The man was heavily injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery to treat extensive burns on his limbs.

The pre-dawn blast occurred 200 meters from the ancient Temple of Olympian Zeus on the busy Syngrou Avenue. The explosion left three injured and seriously damaged an office building while shattering nearby storefronts in a busy part of central Athens. [With information from AP]

