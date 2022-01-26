foreign-ministry-condemns-burkina-faso-coup

The Foreign Ministry has released a statement on Wednesday condemning the coup in Burkina Faso, where the military seized power and overthrew elected President Roch Kabore on Monday. The ministry appealed for the restoration of democratic rule of law in the African country.

“The wider area of the Sahel and West Africa in general have an impact on the security of the whole of Europe,” it stressed, adding that “Greece has a constructive role in promoting stability in the region.”