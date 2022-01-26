Coronavirus: 17,960 new cases, 115 deaths, 646 intubations

Greek health authorities reported 17,960 new coronavirus cases and 115 related deaths during their daily briefing on Wednesday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 646 intubated patients across Greece’s Intensive Care Units.

The new tests were identified from a total of 190,200 tests over the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 9.44%.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated intubations stand at 518, while 128 intubated patients are all fully vaccinated.

There were 5,037 new cases identified in Attica, Greece’s most populous region, and there were 2,005 new cases in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,848,223, with a total of 22,970 deaths over the same period.