soccer-camp-used-as-lure-by-scammers

Police in the northern port city of Thessaloniki have uncovered a scam against parents of minors who were misled by advertisements on the internet about children’s sports events.

A case was filed on Wednesday for fraud at the level of misdemeanor against two people, a man and a woman, aged 50 and 39 respectively.

According to the charge, the perpetrators allegedly, at least from mid-July to the end of August 2021, posted bogus advertisements on websites for a children’s soccer camp, which would take place on the premises of another company in the area of Kilkis, under the supervision of an Italian soccer team.

The suspects managed to extract participation fees in at least three cases.