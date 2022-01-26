NEWS

Schools, courts and other services stay closed in Attica and Crete

schools-courts-and-other-services-stay-closed-in-attica-and-crete
A couple walks across an ice-covered square on Wednesday in central Iraklio, Crete, where conditions remain treacherous due to low temperatures. [InTime News]

Schools in Attica and on the island of Crete will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, according to a decision by the government which also issued a strong recommendation for the private sector to operate via teleworking, as these regions continue to grapple with efforts to return to normal. 

In an announcement it said that schools of all levels will operate with distance education classes. 

The public sector will operate via teleworking depending on whether it’s feasible and if there are any access problems. 

What’s more, courts will remain closed on Thursday as will delivery and courier services. 

Stores will be allowed to open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Meanwhile, there will be no scheduled children’s vaccinations on Thursday at the Prometheus vaccination center and Penteli Children’s Hospital. 

Vaccinations of children and adults at other centers will go ahead as scheduled. 

For those who do not go to a scheduled appointment, they will be sent an SMS for a new one. 

Weather
READ MORE
Army crews try to remove vehicles stranded in snow for three days along Attiki Odos tollway, linking Athens to the capital's international airport, Greece, Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

Greek PM apologizes for snowstorm ordeal

A woman removes snow outside a drug store in Cholargos suburb of Athens after a snowstorm, on Tuesday. [Michael Varaklas/AP]
NEWS

Blizzards cause hospital disruptions

A train passes by as Greek soldiers try to free a taxi stuck in snow, on the Attiki Odos motorway, following Tuesday's heavy snowfall, in Athens, on Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

Greek army helps remove vehicles on snow-plagued tollway

pm-acknowledges-failures-offers-apology-in-wake-of-snowstorm
NEWS

PM acknowledges failures, offers apology in wake of snowstorm

Firemen shovel snow at a motorway as they try to free a vehicle trapped in snow after a snowstorm, in Athens, on Tuesday. [AP]
NEWS

Opposition batters government’s snowstorm response

[Reuters]
NEWS

Blame game ensues in wake of chaos