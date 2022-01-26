Schools, courts and other services stay closed in Attica and Crete

A couple walks across an ice-covered square on Wednesday in central Iraklio, Crete, where conditions remain treacherous due to low temperatures. [InTime News]

Schools in Attica and on the island of Crete will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, according to a decision by the government which also issued a strong recommendation for the private sector to operate via teleworking, as these regions continue to grapple with efforts to return to normal.

In an announcement it said that schools of all levels will operate with distance education classes.

The public sector will operate via teleworking depending on whether it’s feasible and if there are any access problems.

What’s more, courts will remain closed on Thursday as will delivery and courier services.

Stores will be allowed to open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, there will be no scheduled children’s vaccinations on Thursday at the Prometheus vaccination center and Penteli Children’s Hospital.

Vaccinations of children and adults at other centers will go ahead as scheduled.

For those who do not go to a scheduled appointment, they will be sent an SMS for a new one.