Old rifle, ammunition found in apartment destroyed by gas leak explosion

An old rifle, replica guns, an airgun and about 1,000 rounds of ammunition were found by police during a search in the apartment of a man injured in a blast in central Athens on Wednesday morning, caused by a gas leak.

The explosion left three people injured and seriously damaged an office building while shattering nearby storefronts on Syngrou Avenue.

The 78-year-old was heavily injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery to treat extensive burns on his limbs.

The man was essentially the only resident of the office building as the other apartment were being renovated.

