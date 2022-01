A taxi driver in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, was robbed at knifepoint late Wednesday night by two individuals who posed as customers.

The 47-year-old told police he picked up a man and a woman from the district of Menemeni, who asked him to take them to Diavata. When they arrived at their destination they pulled out a knife and took 500 euros.

The man went to the Ippokrateio Hospital to receive first aid.