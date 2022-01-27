Israeli envoy on Holocaust Day: ‘Eight decades ago our civilization went bankrupt’

Israel’s Ambassador to Greece, Yossi Amrani, commemorated the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, noting that the Holocaust marks the time in European history when “our civilization went bankrupt.”

“It was here, on this ground of Europe that the worst of evils happened, by human beings to other humans. It was just eight decades ago, such a short time in History, that our civilization went bankrupt as people and leaders gave up, appeasing evil, as only few came to the rescue,” said Ambassador of Israel to Greece, Yossi Amrani.

“We Remember, we will never forget. We learn and we teach the lesson, Humanity, Tolerance, Solidarity, Mutual acceptance and responsibility. Remember, it’s our mission”.