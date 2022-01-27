NEWS

Israeli envoy on Holocaust Day: ‘Eight decades ago our civilization went bankrupt’

israeli-envoy-on-holocaust-day-eight-decades-ago-our-civilization-went-bankrupt
[Intime News]

Israel’s Ambassador to Greece, Yossi Amrani, commemorated the International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, noting that the Holocaust marks the time in European history when “our civilization went bankrupt.”

“It was here, on this ground of Europe that the worst of evils happened, by human beings to other humans. It was just eight decades ago, such a short time in History, that our civilization went bankrupt as people and leaders gave up, appeasing evil, as only few came to the rescue,” said Ambassador of Israel to Greece, Yossi Amrani.

“We Remember, we will never forget. We learn and we teach the lesson, Humanity, Tolerance, Solidarity, Mutual acceptance and responsibility. Remember, it’s our mission”.

History Diplomacy
READ MORE
greece-says-turkey-distorting-history
NEWS

Greece says Turkey distorting history

pm-putin-thanked-for-return-of-jewish-archives
NEWS

PM, Putin thanked for return of Jewish archives

greek-jews-welcome-russian-decision-to-return-holocaust-archives
NEWS

Greek Jews welcome Russian decision to return Holocaust archives 

dendias-marks-66th-anniversary-of-istanbul-pogrom
NEWS

Dendias marks 66th anniversary of Istanbul pogrom

[Twitter]
NEWS

Varvitsiotis: Greece would welcome Russian support in Hagia Sophia stance

European Union leaders may have hailed Joe Biden’s election as the return of a more traditional president to the White House, but this does not mean the transatlantic alliance will pick up where it left off before Donald Trump. [AP]
NEWS

Biden expected to recognize Armenian genocide