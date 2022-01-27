government-considering-extending-validity-of-vaccination-certificates

The Greek government is considering extending the validity of the vaccination certificates of those who have not received the third dose of a jab against Covid-19 by a few days.

Based on existing measures, those certificates would expire after seven months, with the deadline being February 1. Authorities may address the issue later on Thursday.

At the same time, the expert panel advising the government on the pandemic is meeting on Thursday to decide whether to extend the restrictions imposed earlier this month to curb the spread of the omicron variant which will be in lace until January 31.

Measures such as allowing music in restaurants and the lifting the constraints on opening hours (closing at midnight), had been previously considered by the panel, however this move remains uncertain.

On the one hand, deaths and intubations remain at high levels and on the other hand vaccinations halted in recent days due to the adverse weather conditions.