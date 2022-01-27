Opposition tables censure motion against gov’t over snowstorm mishandling

Leftist main opposition SYRIZA submitted on Thursday a censure motion against the government over its mishandling of the snowstorm that swept through Greece since Monday.

“The snowstorm buried the last illusions that Mr. [Kyriakos] Mitsotakis has the ablity to learn from his mistakes and delays and the dramatic results of his ideologies,” Tsipras said in Parliament on Thursday.

“On behalf of SYRIZA – Progressive Alliance’s parliamentary group I submit a motion of censure against the worst government the country has known since the fall of the dictatorship. There are no dead ends in a democracy,” he added.

Tsipras said the government failed in every emergency of the past few years, such as the wildfires that devasted parts of Attica and Evia last summer, the pandemic and the snowstorms – both this week’s and last winter’s.

The session was adjourned and the three-day debate is expected to begin on Friday afternoon andend with a vote on Sunday night.