President, Foreign Ministry mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the Foreign Ministry on Thursday noted the need to fight antisemitism, marking the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“We honor the millions of victims of the Nazi horror and renew our commitment that the darkness of antisemitism and racism will never again prevail,” Sakellaropoulou said in a message on Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry said “it is our duty to never forget what happened in Europe just eight decades ago. Let us ask ourselves, as did one of the first Holocaust survivors who wrote about his inhuman experience, Primo Levi, ‘If This Is a Man’.”

The ministry remarked that the memory of the Holocaust is disappearing, with one in twenty Europeans never having heard of it.

“At the same time, new threats are emerging. Hate speech, racism, discrimination, anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial. It is our duty to build a wall against these threats. To put more emphasis on education,” it added.

At noon, Sakellaropoulou will attend an event at the Holocaust Memorial of Greek Jews in Thiseio.