Attiki Odos says it has resumed operation, no tolls until Sunday night

[Intime News]

Attiki Odos SA, the company managing the Greek capital’s biggest ring road, said on Thursday, that is has reopened fully after closing down for traffic during a major snowstorm that traped  hundreds of vehicles for hours in its lanes.

No tolls will be charged until midnight on Sunday to facilitate drivers, due to the ongoing problems in surrounding roads, the company said.

An operation to remove the remaining trapped vehicles was underway and expected to conclude on Friday morning. Those vehicles will be transferred to a specially prepared section of the parking area at the Athens International Airport.

The company has asked owners to collect their cars and announced that a special bus service has been arranged in cooperation wth the General Secretariat of Civil Protection to transport car owners to that location, with buses departing from the Kifissias junction from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday.

On Monday, a prosecutor launched an investigation into the failures of the Attiki Odos ring road to maintain normal traffic conditions and to establish whether any charges of hindering traffic can be levelled at the managing company.

On Tuesday, company CEO Bill Halkias filed his resignation.

 

 

