NEWS

Justice to investigate Attica power cuts

justice-to-investigate-attica-power-cuts

The First Instance Prosecutor’s Office of Athens announced the launch of an inquiry on Thursday to investigate the extended power cuts experienced by thousands of Athens households during the “Elpis” snowstorm, with some lasting several days.

The investigation, spurred both by news reports and by dozens of complaints by individuals, will examine whether offences relating to the disruption of the function of public utility facilities have been committed. If this is found to be the case, it will then conduct a preliminary investigation to identify those responsible.

The inquiry has been assigned to First Instance Prosecutor Apostolos Andreou. [AMNA]

Justice
