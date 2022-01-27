buildings-evacuated-in-central-athens-due-to-gas-leak

An order for the evacuation of several apartment blocks was given on Thursday afternoon after a natural gas leak was established at the intersection of Pyrrou and Aineiou streets in the central Athens neighborhood of Pangrati.

The Hellenic Fire Service is rushing to the scene to establish a secure perimeter with the assistance of the police, including the cessation of traffic on Filolaou street. According to information from the Fire Service, 5 vehicles and 15 firefighters have been dispatched.