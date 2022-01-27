NEWS

Buildings evacuated in central Athens due to gas leak

buildings-evacuated-in-central-athens-due-to-gas-leak

An order for the evacuation of several apartment blocks was given on Thursday afternoon after a natural gas leak was established at the intersection of Pyrrou and Aineiou streets in the central Athens neighborhood of Pangrati.

The Hellenic Fire Service is rushing to the scene to establish a secure perimeter with the assistance of the police, including the cessation of traffic on Filolaou street. According to information from the Fire Service, 5 vehicles and 15 firefighters have been dispatched.

Fire
READ MORE
government-defense-council-replaces-fire-service-chief
NEWS

Government defense council replaces Fire Service chief

[Intime News]
NEWS

Old rifle, ammunition found in apartment destroyed by gas leak explosion

[InTime News]
NEWS

Fire at Elefsina refinery quickly placed under control

[InTime News]
NEWS

Blast in central Athens due to gas leak

Firefighters use aerial ladders to look for anyone possibly trapped inside damaged buildings following a explosion in central Athens, on Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

Explosion damages offices, stores in Athens; 3 hurt

[InTime News]
NEWS

Blast in Greek capital damages buildings, one injured