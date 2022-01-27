NEWS

New healthcare rules for the uninsured to be delayed until March 1

new-healthcare-rules-for-the-uninsured-to-be-delayed-until-march-1

Legislation by the Health Ministry mandating that uninsured individuals will only be able to get prescriptions for medicines, medicinal treatments, and diagnostic tests from public hospitals and primary healthcare centers will come into effect with a month’s delay on March 1.

The cost-cutting measure had originally been set to start on February 1 but has been delayed to avoid placing additional pressure on the public health system as it is already strained by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.   

Health
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Donor organs save three

A woman removes snow outside a drug store in Cholargos suburb of Athens after a snowstorm, on Tuesday. [Michael Varaklas/AP]
NEWS

Blizzards cause hospital disruptions

File photo. [InTime News]
NEWS

Crash victim’s organs successfully transplanted into three patients

A medic is seen on the night shift at a coronavirus hospital in Athens, in a file photo. A recent study estimates the cost of treating a Covid patient in intensive care at more than €2,000 a day, and in a regular ward at €450 a day. [SOOC]
NEWS

Pressure on health system hits surgeries

outline-of-new-health-system-unveiled
NEWS

Outline of new health system unveiled

[Intime News]
NEWS

Primary healthcare faces lack of staff, equipment