New healthcare rules for the uninsured to be delayed until March 1
Legislation by the Health Ministry mandating that uninsured individuals will only be able to get prescriptions for medicines, medicinal treatments, and diagnostic tests from public hospitals and primary healthcare centers will come into effect with a month’s delay on March 1.
The cost-cutting measure had originally been set to start on February 1 but has been delayed to avoid placing additional pressure on the public health system as it is already strained by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.