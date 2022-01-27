health-minister-announces-loosening-of-ongoing-pandemic-measures

Greek Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced on Thursday a loosening of the ongoing measures aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus. Specifically, he announced that entertainment venues and restaurants will no longer have a fixed closing time at midnight and will be once again allowed to play music. However, he stressed that standing customers will still not be allowed.

Plevris also stated that current allowed attendance for sporting events remains fixed at 10% but revealed that the measure will be re-evaluated next week.

Finally, the minister said that due to the extreme weather front Elpis many Greeks were unable to attend their vaccination appointments and the validity of their certifications will be extended for another week (from January 31 to February 7).