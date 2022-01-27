NEWS

Schools in Attica to remain closed Friday

schools-in-attica-to-remain-closed-friday
[InTime News]

Schools in Attica will remain closed on Friday, following the unanimous decision of the region’s governor, Giorgos Patoulis, and 66 mayors.

The decision extends to primary and secondary level education.

Officials decided on the move given the low temperatures in the region and the transportation difficulties facing both students and teachers in getting to and from schools.

Municipalities are to make separate announcements on whether nurseries in their areas will be open. The municipality of Athens has said its nurseries will remain closed while in the municipality of Piraeus said it will open kindergardens. 

Education Weather
READ MORE
schools-to-remain-closed-for-second-day-wednesday
NEWS

Schools to remain closed for second day Wednesday

[InTime News]
NEWS

Minister states remote teaching to take place if schools close due to cold snap

[AP]
NEWS

Snowstorm aftermath leads to virtual classes

new-university-security-system-gets-to-work
NEWS

New university security system gets to work

[Kostas Baltas/ICONPRESS]
NEWS

Mergers of university departments expedited

[InTime News]
NEWS

Schools expected to remain closed on Tuesday due to cold snap