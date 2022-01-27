schools-in-attica-to-remain-closed-friday

Schools in Attica will remain closed on Friday, following the unanimous decision of the region’s governor, Giorgos Patoulis, and 66 mayors.

The decision extends to primary and secondary level education.

Officials decided on the move given the low temperatures in the region and the transportation difficulties facing both students and teachers in getting to and from schools.

Municipalities are to make separate announcements on whether nurseries in their areas will be open. The municipality of Athens has said its nurseries will remain closed while in the municipality of Piraeus said it will open kindergardens.