students-stay-home-friday

Schools in Attica will remain closed Friday, following the unanimous decision of the region’s governor, Giorgos Patoulis, and 66 mayors. The decision extends to primary and secondary level education.

Officials decided on the move given the low temperatures in the region and the transportation difficulties facing both pupils and teachers in getting to and from schools.

Municipalities are to make separate announcements on whether nurseries in their areas will be open.

The Municipality of Athens has said its nurseries will remain closed, while the Municipality of Piraeus said it will open kindergartens. Children in Attica have not been to school since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, those public sector employees still impacted by the snowstorms and facing difficulty getting to their jobs will work remotely from home, according to a circular issued by the Interior Ministry Thursday.

Those who can’t get to work and are technically unable to engage in teleworking will not work.