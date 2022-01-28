Attiki Odos sees compensation for 3,500 snowbound motorists

An estimated 3,500 motorists are expected to receive compensation, in the form of payments of 2,000 euros, after they were left stranded for hours in sub-zero temperatures on the Attiki Odos beltway when a severe snowstorm hit the Greek capital Monday.

The government has requested that Attiki Odos SA, the company managing the motorway which connects Athens to the international airport, come up with a detailed compensation plan by Saturday.

This will not be easy as the company says it has only been able to confirm the credentials of 600 vehicles. Vehicle identification allegedly stopped after toll collection was terminated at 12.30 p.m. No CCTV footage is available, the company says.

Additionally, the company says that the 2,000 euro compensation will be paid subject to the condition that motorists give up their right to present any future claims. Kathimerini understands that the Transport Ministry objects to the demand.

SYRIZA opposition Thursday submitted a censure motion against the conservative government over its handling of the snowstorm.