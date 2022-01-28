More rain, storms, snow forecast for weekend

Heavy rain and storms can be expected in central and southern parts of the country from Friday night until Sunday, National Meteorological Service (EMY) warned in an emergency bulletin issued on Friday.

Mountainous and semi-mountainous areas will also see heavy snowfall, according to the forecast, as are northerly gale force winds of force 8 to 9.

There will be rainfall and occasional thunderstorms from early on Saturday morning in the Ionian Islands (with the exception of Corfu), western Central Greece and, gradually, the western Peloponnese, which will begin to ease from the north in the evening afternoon and in the Peloponnese later in the night.

The Sporades, Evia, Thessaly, eastern Central Greece and eastern Peloponnese can expect rain before noon on Saturday. The rain will gradually ease from the north in on Saturday evening and in other areas on Sunday morning.

Crete, the Cyclades, the southern islands of the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese will experience rain from noon on Saturday to noon the following day.

Snowfall is expected from late Friday night in mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of Western Macedonia and parts of Epirus. On Saturday, snow is forecast in mountainous and semi-mountainous of Western and Central Macedonia, Thessaly, central and eastern Central Greece, Evia and the central and eastern Peloponnese. The snow front will gradually clear from the north on Saturday night.

Gale force northerly winds of force 8 to 9 will prevail on Saturday in the Ionian and in the east until noon on Sunday.