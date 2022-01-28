investigation-launched-as-woman-with-dead-fetus-in-utero-sent-from-hospital-to-hospital

A prosecutor in Kozani has ordered an urgent preliminary investigation into possible offences in the case of a 41-year-old pregnant woman who was unable to receive emergency hospital treatment after the seven-week-old fetus she was carrying had died but remained in utero.

Following the advice of her doctor, the woman attended Kozani hospital on December 28, 2021, and subsequently Ptolemaida hospital to have the dead fetus removed.

Neither hospital was able to perform the required procedure as there was no anesthesiologist present. When she attended Kozani hospital again on January 3, she was told that the anesthesiologist would return on January 10.

While Kozani has two anesthesiologists and Ptolemaida has one, each hospital is without an anesthesiologist for 8 to 10 days a month to death with emergencies.

On January 3, she attended Grevena hospital, but was referred back to Ptolemaida. The following day she went to a private clinic, which was able to perform the proceedure. [AMNA, ERT]