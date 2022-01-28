Covid: 22,362 new cases, 107 deaths, 605 intubated

Health authorities announced 22,362 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, an increase on Thursday’s figure of 19,712.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 107 deaths, down from 112 on the previous day.

There were 605 patients on ventilators, down on Thursday’s figure of 633. Of the total intubated, 79.83% are unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,890,296 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 23,195 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 425 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,220 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 35 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78.

There were 8,024 new cases reported in Attica, Greece’s most populous region, and 1,968 in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.