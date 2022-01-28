NEWS

Mayor to sue over power outages

[InTime News]

An eastern Attica mayor is suing power grid operator HEDNO after parts of his municipality were left without power for five days.

In an indictment, Petros Filippou, mayor of Saronikos, said a local health and vaccination centre had no power for three days.

The power outages endangered the “health, physical integrity and the very life of the inhabitants” of his area, he said, noting that some areas were still without power on Friday.

Hundreds of homes were left without power following Monday’s snowstorm in Athens. [AMNA]

