Kos: four arrested for migrant smuggling

Coast guard on Kos have arrested four people – two Greeks and two non-nationals – on suspicion of smuggling migrants from the Turkish coast to the island for €4,000 a person.

The arrests followed the discovery of a speedboat on January 17 which is suspected of bringing six migrants into the country.

Following the arrest of the pilot of the vessel, a investigation led to the arrest of three other people.

Searches of the homes of the suspects turned up a shotgun, a replica pistol, three knives, electronic night vision goggles, a GPS device, a computer, a laptop, 18 mobile phones, a video camera, two cameras and ten bank deposit books.

The four suspects are accused of forming and joining a criminal organization and facilitating the entry of third-country nationals for payment.

The two non-nationals and one of the Greek citizens have already been remanded in pre-trial custody, while the other Greek citizen is expected to testify before magistrates.

