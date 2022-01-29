passengers-on-snowbound-train-filing-suit-after-ordeal

A law firm representing an undisclosed number of passengers on a train involved in an accident during Monday’s snowstorm is planning a lawsuit against all the responsible parties at a court in Livadia, Central Greece.

The passengers are seeking compensation after being trapped while traveling from Athens to Thessaloniki for more than 20 hours when their train came to a standstill in the middle of remote countryside due to the accumulation of snow on the tracks. An engine sent to free the train, meanwhile, also experienced problems and rammed into it, injuring 11 people.

Passengers on the train claim that they were left to fend for themselves, without heat, water or food, and without any information regarding efforts to free them.

This chain of events, the law firm said, exposed its clients to dangers that could have cost them their lives or caused physical injury.