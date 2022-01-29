coronavirus-intubations-on-the-wane

A further drop in the number of Covid-19 patients being treated by intubation was recorded on Friday, reflecting a recent downward trend.

Indicatively, within a week, the number of intubated patients fell significantly from 679 last Thursday to 605 Friday.

Among these intubated patients, 483 (79.83%) were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 122 (20.17%) were fully vaccinated.

According to medical experts, double-vaccinated people whose second dose was administered more than seven months ago are not considered fully inoculated.

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) confirmed 22,362 new cases of coronavirus yesterday out of a total of 361,986 rapid and molecular tests (positivity rate 6.18%).

Of these new cases, 8,024 were detected in Attica, 1,968 in Thessaloniki and 1,945 on Crete. The death toll from Covid remained high at 107. New hospital admissions were 472, while the average over seven days was 449.

“The deaths are a concern,” said Alternate Health Minister Mina Gaga, who added that the vast majority of patients who die are seniors with health issues, while younger people who die are usually unvaccinated. She also said that the rare deaths of fully vaccinated people (with three doses) concern patients with a very strained immune system. Gaga also reiterated the importance of seeking medical attention in a timely manner, as many patients arrive at the hospital when it is too late.

​​​​​​Referring to the procedure for the administration of antiviral drugs that will begin next week and delivery at home by courier to Covid patients, she clarified that the treatment is suitable for patients as long as they meet specific criteria.

Eligible patients are those with increased risk of serious disease, the immunosuppressed, those undergoing chemotherapy, those with a history of cancer in the last year, and others suffering from chronic diseases.