NEWS

Crews pumping fuel to contain oil spill from grounded ship

crews-pumping-fuel-to-contain-oil-spill-from-grounded-ship

Special crews were pumping fuel from a cargo ship that ran aground and was cut in two in Kissamos Bay in Crete on Tuesday, and were engaged in a race against time to prevent environmental damage.

The oil spill was contained by a barrier, but any sudden movement by the ship due to sea turbulence could lead to further pollution.

The Manassa Rose was en route to Libya after setting sail from Turkey. It was carrying a shipment of metal.

The Hania prosecutor and the Shipping Ministry instructed a Greek company (Megatugs Salvage and Towage) on Friday to deal to contain the pollution.

Shipping Environment
READ MORE
eu-eyes-tighter-waste-rules-to-limit-countries-shipping-trash-abroad
NEWS

EU eyes tighter waste rules to limit countries shipping trash abroad

marine-pollution-spreads-from-sea-bird
NEWS

Marine pollution spreads from Sea Bird

[Ekriti]
NEWS

Cretan river runs red

[AP]
NEWS

New round of subsidies for electronic taxis announced

[InTime News]
NEWS

Six pristine highland areas slated for total protection

greece-to-ban-development-in-mountain-areas-to-protect-habitats
NEWS

Greece to ban development in mountain areas to protect habitats