crews-pumping-fuel-to-contain-oil-spill-from-grounded-ship

Special crews were pumping fuel from a cargo ship that ran aground and was cut in two in Kissamos Bay in Crete on Tuesday, and were engaged in a race against time to prevent environmental damage.

The oil spill was contained by a barrier, but any sudden movement by the ship due to sea turbulence could lead to further pollution.

The Manassa Rose was en route to Libya after setting sail from Turkey. It was carrying a shipment of metal.

The Hania prosecutor and the Shipping Ministry instructed a Greek company (Megatugs Salvage and Towage) on Friday to deal to contain the pollution.