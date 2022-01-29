Less new Covid-19 infections, 78 deaths reported

The number of new Covid-19 infections dropped to 19,584 for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Saturday, versus 22,362the day before, as is often the case over weekends when less tests are performed.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) announced 78 deaths, down from 107 on Friday.

There were 583 patients on ventilators, down on Friday’s figure of 605.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,909,880 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 23,275 fatalities.