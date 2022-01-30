two-arrested-for-possession-of-2kgs-of-cannabis-with-intent-to-distribute

Officers of the Hellenic Police Drug Agency arrested two people on Saturday afternoon in Attica for possession of over two kilograms of cannabis with intent to distribute. The arrest was a result of a concerted police effort in the area who tracked and pulled over two cars.

Searching the cars revealed two impromptu containers with two kilograms and 165 grams of cannabis, 210 euros, and two mobile phones. Police officers also investigated the house of one of the suspects and located a precision scale.

Investigations are ongoing.