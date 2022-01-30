NEWS

Car bursts into flames following crash in southern Attica

[ERT]

A car burst into flames following a crash in the early hours of Sunday morning in the southern Attica suburb of Glyfada. According to reports from the scene, the car hit the guard railing before overturning. There were three people inside the car who managed to escape before the blazes engulfed the vehicle.

Vehicles from the Hellenic Fire Service, the police, and an ambulance all arrived quickly on the scene. The passengers have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Accident
