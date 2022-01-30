NEWS

Marietta Giannakou in serious condition at hospital ICU

marietta-giannakou-in-serious-condition-at-hospital-icu
[InTime News]

New Democracy MP Marietta Giannakou was admitted to hospital late on Saturday night after a fall and is being treated at the ICU of the 251 Hellenic Air Force General Hospital.

According to information available to Kathimerini, her condition is considered critical by doctors and Giannakou is not expected to be present to vote in the censure motion submitted by opposition party SYRIZA.

 The politician has previously been treated at the same hospital last June.

Politics
