Coronavirus: 11,124 new cases, 97 deaths

New cases of the coronavirus decreased, as usual, Sunday, because of significantly less testing, but deaths rose, while intubations continued their steady decline, authorities announced.

The number of new Covid infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Sunday was 11,124 from 19,584 the day before. There were also 97 deaths, up from 78 Saturday, and 571 patients on ventilators, down from 583 Saturday and 665 last Sunday.

The median age of the last batch of cases was 35 and that of fatalities 78, authorities said. The median age of patients on ventilators is 66.

The Attica region, which includes the capital, Athens, had the highest number of cases (4,701), followed by Thessaloniki (1,182).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,920,992 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 23,272 fatalities, 2,482 of them since December 31.