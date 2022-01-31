NEWS

Fuel removed from freighter stranded off Crete

Authorities say all fuel and other hazardous substances have been removed from the Manassa Rose cargo ship in an attempt to mitigate impacts to the environment after the vessel ran aground off Crete a week ago.

The metal-carrying freighter, which flies the flag of the Comoros Islands, was en route to Libya after setting sail from Turkey when it was caught in a severe storm Tuesday. The aging vessel broke in two after running aground on a shoal in Kissamos Bay, in northwest Crete.

All ten crew were evacuated from the ship.

