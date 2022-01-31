SYRIZA’s censure motion an ‘act of despair,’ gov’t spokesman says

Government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou on Monday dismissed SYRIZA opposition’s failed censure motion against the conservative government as an “act of despair” prompted by the left-wing party’s performance in opinion polls.

“SYRIZA’s censure motion proved to be a meaningless gesture,” Oikonomou told a press briefing. “The three-day parliamentary debate showcases a government that is responsible and solid,” he said.

Lawmakers on Sunday voted 156-142 against the motion after an often-acrimonious debate between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his predecessor, SYRIZA chief Alexis Tsipras.

The briefing saw Oikonomou defend the administration’s record in the areas of national security, defense, education and health.