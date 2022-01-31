NEWS

SYRIZA’s censure motion an ‘act of despair,’ gov’t spokesman says

syrizas-censure-motion-an-act-of-despair-govt-spokesman-says
[Intime News]

Government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou on Monday dismissed SYRIZA opposition’s failed censure motion against the conservative government as an “act of despair” prompted by the left-wing party’s performance in opinion polls.

“SYRIZA’s censure motion proved to be a meaningless gesture,” Oikonomou told a press briefing. “The three-day parliamentary debate showcases a government that is responsible and solid,” he said.

Lawmakers on Sunday voted 156-142 against the motion after an often-acrimonious debate between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his predecessor, SYRIZA chief Alexis Tsipras.

The briefing saw Oikonomou defend the administration’s record in the areas of national security, defense, education and health.

Politics
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Censure motion against gov’t fails, 142-156

[InTime News]
NEWS

Marietta Giannakou in serious condition at hospital ICU

fiery-weekend-expected-in-parliament
NEWS

Fiery weekend expected in Parliament

[Aliki Eleftheriou/Hellenic Parliament]
NEWS

In censure motion debate, gov’t attacks opposition, road operator

[InTime News]
NEWS

MPs begin debate on censure motion against gov’t

Stranded vehicles are covered with snow for three days along Attiki Odos tollway, linking Athens to the capital's international airport, Wednesday. [AP]
NEWS

Failings lead to new civil protection model