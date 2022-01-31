syriza-offices-in-thessaloniki-vandalized

Opposition party SYRIZA has released a statement on Monday denouncing the vandalization of their offices in the Thermi neighborhood of Thessaloniki. In its announcement, the party stresses that the attack was committed by members of the far-right over the signing of the Prespes Agreement.

“Once again, SYRIZA has become the target of the far right. They vandalized the offices at Thermi on the anniversary of the signing of the Prespes Agreement,” read the official statement and concluded that “we will not allow any kind of far-right terrorism. At the same time we ask the police to find and arrest those responsible.”

The Prespes Agreement resolved a decades-long dispute over the name of North Macedonia, paving the way for the country’s NATO membership and possible EU accession. However, it also led to widespread protests with some Greeks fearing the agreement could lead to future territorial claims and arguing that it is an appropriation of their cultural heritage.