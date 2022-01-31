new-revenge-porn-case-in-thessaloniki-goes-to-criminal-trial

A new case of revenge porn was brought for trial before a three-panel lower court in Thessaloniki on Monday and was sent to the Appeals Court as it was deemed to be a criminal offence. According to information from public broadcaster ERT, a 53-year-old woman had intimate moments shared to all her contacts on social media, including family relatives.

“I cannot face walking down the street. I have been marked, I fear everyone is talking about me,” she said in her testimony.

The defendant was arrested in 2019 and was found innocent of rape charges.