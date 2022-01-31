NEWS

Coronavirus: 19,731 new cases, 119 deaths, and 576 intubations

coronavirus-19731-new-cases-119-deaths-and-576-intubations
[AP Photo]

The daily briefing by Greek health authorities announced 19,731 new coronavirus cases and 119 virus-related deaths on Monday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 576 intubated patients across Greece’s Intensive Care Units.

There are 452 intubated patients who are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated (78.47%) and 124 fully vaccinated patients (21.53%).

The new cases were identified from a total of 112,991 tests, a positivity rate of 17.46%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, registered 5,748 new cases on Monday, with the northern port city of Thessaloniki reporting 2,133.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,940,723, with a total of 23,500 deaths over the same period.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Health workers to lose job unless they get Covid shot by March 31, says minister

scientists-on-alert-over-rising-cases-caused-by-omicron-cousin-ba-2
NEWS

Scientists on alert over rising cases caused by Omicron cousin BA.2

The snow cover the Troodos mountains is seen behind giant cross over Panayia Chrisospiliotissa Christian Orthodox monastery in a suburb of Deftera, Cyprus, Jan 19. [AP]
NEWS

Cyprus Orthodox archbishop suspends 12 unvaccinated priests

[ΑP]
NEWS

Pandemic death toll record could be beaten this month

[AP]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 11,124 new cases, 97 deaths

[Steven Senne/AP]
NEWS

Less new Covid-19 infections, 78 deaths reported