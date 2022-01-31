Coronavirus: 19,731 new cases, 119 deaths, and 576 intubations

The daily briefing by Greek health authorities announced 19,731 new coronavirus cases and 119 virus-related deaths on Monday. The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that there are currently 576 intubated patients across Greece’s Intensive Care Units.

There are 452 intubated patients who are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated (78.47%) and 124 fully vaccinated patients (21.53%).

The new cases were identified from a total of 112,991 tests, a positivity rate of 17.46%.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, registered 5,748 new cases on Monday, with the northern port city of Thessaloniki reporting 2,133.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,940,723, with a total of 23,500 deaths over the same period.