vax-certificates-of-those-without-boosters-expiring

Attendants and a security worker scan customers’ digital Covid vaccination certificates at the entrance of a store in Syntagma Square, downtown Athens, on Monday. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

People who were administered the second or only dose of a vaccine for the coronavirus seven months ago or more have until February 7 to get a booster if they wish to be considered fully vaccinated and have the privileges that go with that status.

As of February 8 their vaccination certificates will expire and they will not be able to be used as a “passport” for access to indoor dining and entertainment venues. In addition, they must have a negative molecular or rapid test in order to be able to enter retail stores (excluding grocery stores).

Meanwhile, unvaccinated health workers must get the jab for Covid-19 by March 31 or they will be fired from Greece’s national health system (ESY), Health Minister Thanos Plevris said Monday.

Greece on Monday eased measures against the spread of the coronavirus, allowing music in restaurants and bars, while extending their operating hours.