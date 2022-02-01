people-vaccinated-abroad-can-register-online-for-greek-certification

Foreign and Greek nationals who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 in any of 60 countries that are part of the European Certificate program can now sign up on the online Greek National Vaccination Registry, Deputy Digital Governance Minister George Georgantas told Parliament on Monday.

According to Georgantas, people who have been administered a single or two doses of a vaccine in one of the European Union’s 27 countries or in another 33 besides those can register on the anagnorisi.emvolio.gov.gr platform (also available in English) to have their certificates recognized. The platform may also be used by those who have received two doses in Greece and a booster shot abroad.

Those who have received two doses and want to get a booster shot in Greece may arrange an appointment through the same platform, the government official told MPs.

A Greek certificate facilitates admission to indoor venues that are open only to fully vaccinated people. These include restaurants, theaters and entertainment and music venues, among others.

People who have been vaccinated in a country other than the 60 included in the European certification program can apply for recognition of any valid vaccination certificates they have at any Citizens’ Service Center (KEP).

Under Greek law, people over the age of 60 who have not been inoculated against Covid-19 face a fine of 100 euros for every month they remain unvaccinated. [AMNA]