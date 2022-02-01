traffic-accidents-claim-15-lives-in-attica-in-january

Fifteen people were killed and 10 sustained serious injuries in road accidents in the region of Attica in January alone, the Traffic Police said in an announcement on Tuesday.

According to the monthly report, a total of 412 people were injured in 366 accidents last month, 402 of which were regarded as sustaining “light” injuries.

The main causes of the accidents were dangerous driving and jaywalking, the Attica Traffic Police noted, saying that its officers confirmed 13,160 violations in January, of which 552 were misdemeanors.

The majority of violations, 1,772, concerned driving over the speed limit. These were followed by failure to wear a seatbelt in 324 cases and failure to wear a helmet in 322.

Driving under the influence of alcohol accounted for 150 violations, followed by talking or texting on the phone while driving (132) and running a red light (127).

The smallest number of violations, 36, concerned “dangerous maneuvers.”