probe-launched-into-claims-of-party-at-hospital

A prosecutor in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, has ordered an investigation into claims made by a unionist that the management of a local hospital threw a party last month that violated coronavirus safety rules.

The head of the union representing the AHEPA Hospital’s workers said that some 120 people attended the bash, which was thrown by management for the annual custom of cutting a cake and exchange wishes for the New Year. He also claimed that the party was held indoors and that safety measures were not being applied.

Panagiotis Panteliadis, AHEPA’s chief administrator, has dismissed the allegations, saying that a cake-cutting ceremony was held, but that it was in accordance with all the required protocols, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency reported.