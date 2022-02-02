NEWS

3 detained over Thessaloniki murder

Thessaloniki police have detained three persons over the murder of a 19-year-old in the city’s eastern district of Harilaou.

The 19-year-old died from a combination of multiple head injuries and a stab wound in the thigh, according to the coroner’s report.

The stab weapon has been recovered close to the scene of the murder. It was seen by local residents, who alerted the police.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has expressed his horror of the crime, said to have been committed because the victim was a fan of Aris sports club.

Two friends of the victim, aged 19 and 20, were injured in the deadly attack and remain in hospital.

