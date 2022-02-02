US, Turkish presidential advisers discuss ‘Russian aggression’ in Ukraine

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Ibrahim Kalin, chief adviser to the president of Turkey, spoke on Tuesday and discussed their commitment to “deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement.

Both Russia and Ukraine are open to the idea of Turkey playing a role to ease tension between the two countries, as proposed by Ankara in November, Turkish diplomatic sources said last month.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure it into war and ignoring Russia’s security concerns over Ukraine. [Reuters]