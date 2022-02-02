NEWS

US, Turkish presidential advisers discuss ‘Russian aggression’ in Ukraine

us-turkish-presidential-advisers-discuss-russian-aggression-in-ukraine
[AP]

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Ibrahim Kalin, chief adviser to the president of Turkey, spoke on Tuesday and discussed their commitment to “deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine,” the White House said in a statement.

Both Russia and Ukraine are open to the idea of Turkey playing a role to ease tension between the two countries, as proposed by Ankara in November, Turkish diplomatic sources said last month.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure it into war and ignoring Russia’s security concerns over Ukraine. [Reuters]

Security Diplomacy Turkey
READ MORE
[EPA]
NEWS

FM: Turkey must withdraw casus belli

[AP]
NEWS

Turkey slams Cyprus over exploration license for Exxon, Qatar Petroleum in Mediterranean

[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Turkey says it rejects efforts to portray it as part of Belarus migrant problem

[Intime News]
NEWS

US envoy: Greece partnership no threat to Turkey

turkish-threats-unacceptable-provocative-greece-says
NEWS

Turkish threats ‘unacceptable, provocative,’ Greece says

greece-cyprus-foreign-ministers-slam-turkeys-illegal-actions-in-east-med
NEWS

Greece, Cyprus foreign ministers slam Turkey’s ‘illegal actions’ in East Med