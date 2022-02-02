vandals-target-ose-offices-in-athens

Unknown vandals have targeted the headquarters of the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE).

Two suspects reportedly used sledgehammers to smash the windows at the entrance of the building on Karolou Street in the center of the capital shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, while a third man was filming the incident.

The incident comes in the wake of a similar attack against an office of the company managing the Attiki Odos highway in Koropi, east of the capital, Tuesday. Police Tuesday remanded eight suspected members of the Rouvikonas self-styled anarchist group in connection with the attack.

It has not been yet confirmed if the two incidents are connected.