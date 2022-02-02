Patras Coast Guard seizes illegal drugs worth 1,700,000 euros

The Patras Coast Guard has announced on Wednesday that it has arrested four people after it seized a large stash of illegal drugs worth over 1,700,000 euros (24 kilograms of cocaine and 109 kilograms of cannabis) on Monday. The drugs were found hidden in two separate lorries entering Greece embarked on ferries travelling from Italy at Greece’s western seaport.

The Coast Guard searched the two lorries on January 31 with the assistance of two police drug-sniffing dogs and arrested the two drivers. To arrest all those involved with the case, an interdepartmental operation took place in Attica on Tuesday. Under the guise of completing the deal, police officers were able to arrest the man expecting the drug shipment. Finally, on Wednesday, the Coast Guard arrested a 61-year-old man who is believed to be responsible for co-ordinating the drug trafficking.